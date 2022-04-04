Jon Rahm is still ranked first for something.

A week since Rahm, who's looking for his first victory in 2022, lost the No. 1 spot in the world rankings, the Spaniard still holds the best odds to come away with the green jacket at the end of Masters week.

Rahm is listed at +1100 by PointsBet. Justin Thomas, who has four top-10s in seven starts this year, shares the second-best odds at +1400 with Scottie Scheffler, who overtook Rahm as the No. 1 player in the world last week after his victory at the WGC-Match Play, his third PGA Tour win in 42 days.

Cam Smith, making his first start since winning The Players last month, has the next-best odds at +1600, with 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson following him at +1700.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama is listed at +5000 — tied for the field's 10th-best odds — as he continues to battle a nagging neck injury.

Tiger Woods, still listed as playing, is at +8000. And if you decide to put an early wager down on the Big Cat, but his "game-time decision" is that he won't play, you won't lose anything as you will get your wager back.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win the 86th Masters Tournament:

Jon Rahm: +1100

Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler: +1400

Cameron Smith: +1600

Dustin Johnson: +1700

Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy: +1800

Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland: +2000

Xander Schauffele: +2400

Will Zalatoris: +3500

Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry, Joaquin Niemann: +4000

Daniel Berger, Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, Sam Burns: +5000

Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton: +6000

Bubba Watson, Tony Finau: +6600

Abraham Ancer, Sung-jae Im, Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed +7000

Tiger Woods, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simpson: +8000

Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland, Jason Kokrak, Max Homa, Seamus Power, Si Woo Kim, Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch: +10000

Full PointsBet's full list of odds here.