Patton Kizzire calls Southern Hills 'pitiful' and 'overrated' after Saturday 78

Southern Hills Country Club was greeted to rave reviews earlier this week, with Wells Fargo Championship winner Max Homa tweeting on Monday, "I’ve only seen 9 holes and Southern Hills is already up there with the best courses I’ve played in my life."

On Friday, Englishman Tyrrell Hatton took the PGA Championship course setup to task. On Saturday, it was Patton Kizzire.

Following his third-round, 8-over 78 on a windy, chilly, wet day in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kizzire wrote on his Instagram story: "Pitiful golf on a pitiful setup on an overrated golf course.”

The post was deleted, but Golf Digest captured a screengrab:

Kizzire opened in 69, but shot 75-78 to sit at 12 over par, tied for last place among those who made the cut.

Hatton was critical on Friday of the condition of the greens. PGA of America officials elected to not mow the putting surfaces between Rounds 1 and 2 – the first time in the championship’s modern era that has happened – in anticipation of strong winds in the second round.

"I mean, we're playing a major championship, not a monthly medal," Hatton said after his Friday 68. "You know, they're [bouncing] all over the place. It's so hard to hole putts. So you can hit a great putt and they just don't look like going in, which is hard to accept when we're playing in a major championship."

