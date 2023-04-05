AUGUSTA, Ga. – One of the week’s hot-button issues, after the inclusion of LIV Golf players into the Masters field, has been the addition of 35 extra yards to the par-5 13th hole. During his annual press conference on Wednesday, Augusta National club chairman Fred Ridley addressed the new tee box and the motivation to build the new tee.

“The subject of the 13th hole has been a topic of discussion for several years,” Ridley said. “We believe this modification will put a driver in play more often and restore the element of risk and reward that was intended in the original design of the hole.”

Specifically, Ridley was asked his thoughts on whether the additional yardage at No. 13 will prompt more players to lay up and if that was the club’s plan.

“I think a lot of that really depends on the weather,” he said. “I think you may be right that the data will show that more players will lay up. I think for a still large number who will go for the green in two, I think it's going to be a much more challenging and a much more exciting shot.

“I certainly look forward on Sunday to having someone in competition with a 3- or 4-iron in their hand or even a hybrid hitting their shot into the 13th hole rather than an 8-iron. I think on balance it's going to prove to be the right decision.”

Ridley said he played with defending champion Scottie Scheffler earlier this fall and he hit a 5-iron in for his second shot at No. 13, but most players said it will likely be a three-shot hole based on a forecast that calls for rain starting Thursday.