2026 Presidents Cup headed to Medinah, PGA Tour officially announces

Getty Images

The 2026 Presidents Cup will be relocated to Medinah Country Club’s No. 3 course from TPC Harding Park the PGA Tour announced Friday.

As previously reported by GolfChannel.com, Geoff Ogilvy’s golf course design firm has been contracted to redesign the No. 3 layout. The redesign is aimed at making the Chicago-area course – which has hosted three U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships and the 2012 Ryder Cup – more relevant to the modern game.

“As the significance of the Presidents Cup continues to grow, we look forward to showcasing the 2026 event from one of the world’s great sporting and cosmopolitan cities in Chicago and a storied venue in Medinah Country Club,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

The ’26 matches were originally scheduled to be played at TPC Harding Park but the San Francisco Chronicle reported this summer that the city-owned course was instead opting to become the full-time stop of a new Tour event hosted by Golden State Warrior guard Stephen Curry.

The Presidents Cup is scheduled to be played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C., in 2022, and at Royal Montreal in ’24.

The matches were scheduled to be played in 2021 but were pushed back a year when this year’s Ryder Cup was rescheduled to next fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

