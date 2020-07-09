Add WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to list of no-fans events

Getty Images

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational has scrapped plans to have fans in attendance.

Tournament officials announced Thursday that the event at TPC Southwind, scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2, won’t have any spectators out of “an abundance of caution.”

As recently as June 11, executive director Darrell Smith told the Memphis Commercial Appeal they had developed a safety plan for a limited number of spectators and that he was “cautiously optimistic” about having fans on-site.

WGC-FedEx will alter exemptions to increase field size

 BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will alter its exemption criteria in order to ensure a field of 78 at its event.

“We ultimately felt it was best to host the event without spectators this year,” Smith said in a release.

Earlier this week, the Memorial Tournament changed its plans to allow spectators for next week’s event, citing the spiking number of COVID-19 cases.

Since the Tour restarted June 11, every event has been held without spectators. The PGA Championship, set for Aug. 6-9, has already announced it’ll be sans fans.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Am Thornberry making another run at St. Jude

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Amateur Braden Thornberry shot another low round Saturday to make a significant rise up the leaderboard at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
Golf Central

Report: WGC moving from Akron to Memphis

BY Will Gray  — 

The PGA Tour is reportedly set to announce that the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational will move from Akron to Memphis beginning in 2019.
Golf Central

Berger reaches OWGR career high after Memphis win

BY Will Gray  — 

Daniel Berger reached a new career high in the OWGR after rallying to successfully defend his title at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.