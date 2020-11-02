After dropping outside the top 300, Brian Gay makes big OWGR jump with win

After dropping to 318th in the Official World Golf Ranking, Brian Gay is now 181st after his victory at the Bermuda Championship.

Gay, 48, had fallen to his worst ranking in over three years, prior to ending a seven-year winless drought on the PGA Tour.

News & Opinion Gay wins Bermuda playoff, first win since '13 Brian Gay birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under 64 that got him into a playoff, and then he won with a 12-foot birdie putt on the same hole to win the Bermuda Championship.

England’s Callum Shinkwin captured his maiden European Tour title at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open. That vaulted him up 164 spots to 168th.

There were no changes in the top 10 and it remains, in order: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, Tyrrell Hatton.

Tiger Woods dropped three spots to No. 32. He will seek to defend his Masters Tournament title next week in Augusta, Georgia.