PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jason Day has done everything but win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Sunday he’ll be looking to remedy that.

Still, even if he doesn’t, he’s grateful for yet another chance as he continues to recover from the nagging back pain that dogged him most of last year.

“I've got a lot more gratitude being here, especially with the injuries and all that stuff, being able to come and play and kind of perform the way that I've wanted to,” Day said. “I'm a lot more thankful to obviously be here. So, in that respect, I think I'm a lot happier, and that hopefully yields better play tomorrow.”

Day has finished T-5 or better in four of the last five AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Ams, but he’s also nearly two years out from the last of his 12 PGA Tour victories. The former world No. 1 has slid to No. 46.

“I think a lot of people would probably view it that I'm desperate for a good finish,” Day said. “I don't think I'm worrying about that. I’ve just got to focus on trying to do the best job I can tomorrow, and if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, then I just build on it and go to the next tournament . . . I honestly believe if I keep playing the way that I am, I will win, if not tomorrow, soon.”