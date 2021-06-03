After multiple delays, Round 1 of Memorial Tournament suspended for day

DUBLIN, Ohio – Tournament host Jack Nicklaus celebrated the return of fans to this year’s Memorial following last year’s coronavirus-restricted event. On Thursday, there was a return of another Muirfield Village tradition – weather delays.

The opening round was first halted at 12:46 p.m. ET as a lightning storm swept through the area and the delay lasted nearly two hours.

At 4:17 p.m., play was halted again by dangerous weather and officials initially planned to restart the round at 6:30 p.m. ET, but as groups were starting to make their way back onto the golf course the round was halted for a final time. At 6:41 p.m. officials canceled play for the day and planned to restart the first round at 7:30 a.m. ET Friday.

Collin Morikawa was among the early wave of players who were able to complete their rounds and he held the clubhouse lead at 6-under 66. Adam Long was alone in second place at 5 under, followed by a group of four players, including Xander Schauffele, who were tied for third place at 4 under.

Among those who were on the course when play was halted were Rory McIlroy (1 over through two holes) and Bryson DeChambeau (2 under through three).

The weather forecast looks clear for the remainder of the week, with less than 10% chance of rain each of the next three days.