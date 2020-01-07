Jason Day will make his first competitive start of 2020 at a venue that's been very good to him in the past.

Day has committed to play the Farmers Insurance Open, scheduled for Jan. 23-26 at Torrey Pines.

It will remark a return to competition for the Aussie, who was last seen missing the cut at Mayakoba in November. Two weeks later, the International captain's pick announced that he was withdrawing from the Presidents Cup with a back injury.

"Frustratingly, I've been through back problems before and my medial team decided it best to shut down all practice and play," he said in a statement.

Day took the Farmers in 2015 and '18, both times in extra holes. He's recorded three more top-10s in San Diego, including a tie for second in a six-way playoff in 2014.

Winless for the last year and a half, the former world No. 1 could use a trip to Torrey after tumbling down to 37th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Joining Day in the field will be Rickie Fowler, who hasn't enjoyed the same success. In his last six starts at the Farmers, Fowler has missed the cut four times and finished no better than T-61.

Their commitments follow that of world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who added his name to the field Monday.