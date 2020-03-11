After 'suck at chipping' remark, Viktor Hovland starting to work with Pete Cowen

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Viktor Hovland is getting some help with his ailing short game.

Hovland confirmed Wednesday that he’s had a few short-game lessons with renowned coach Pete Cowen. The hotshot rookie sought out Cowen after his victory at the Puerto Rico Open, where he nearly threw away the tournament with a few messy shots around the green – only to pitch in for eagle on the 15th hole en route to a one-shot victory.

For the season Hovland is ranked 230th out of 231 on Tour in strokes gained: around the green. He’s 43 percent from the sand (181st) and 56 percent scrambling (176th).

The Players Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Cowen works with several top players, including Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Gary Woodland.

“I asked him if he could look at my chipping, and he had some good points and I’ve just been working on that. Nothing major,” Hovland said.

Hovland said that Cowen instructed him to use more bounce while chipping. He’s been sticking the leading edge into the ground too much and that he gets “exposed” in grainy or less-than-ideal lies.

Golf Central Hovland on triple: 'I just suck at chipping' Viktor Hovland offered a candid assessment of his chipping woes Sunday that led to a triple bogey which nearly cost him the Puerto Rico Open title.

After his win he laughed off his short-game woes, saying, “I just suck at chipping.”

Asked if he’s seen any improvement since receiving a few tips from Cowen, Hovland said: “I’m getting there. When I stop chunking it, I can stop saying that I suck at chipping.”