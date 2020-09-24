Annika Award Watch List: Preseason top 20, plus 10

The Annika Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee, Maria Fassi and last year's winner, Furman's Natalie Srinivasan.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the fall college golf season, the preseason watch list looks a bit different this year. Here are the top 20 players to watch among those competing this fall, plus 10 players to keep an eye on when they return to action this spring:

FALL 20

Addison Baggarly, Sr., Florida

Elodie Chapelet, Sr., Baylor

Caterina Don, Soph., Georgia

Annabell Fuller, Soph., Florida

Isabella Fierro, Soph., Oklahoma State

Sofia Garcia, Sr., Texas Tech

Sophie Guo, Soph., Texas

Julia Johnson, Sr., Ole Miss

Gurleen Kaur, Sr., Baylor

Agathe Laisne, Sr., Texas

Ingrid Lindblad, Soph., LSU

Julie McCarthy, Sr., Auburn

Michaele Morard, Fr., Alabama

Pimnipa Panthong, Sr., South Carolina

Kaitlyn Papp, Sr., Texas

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Soph., South Carolina

Meghan Schofill, Soph., Auburn

Latanna Stone, Soph., LSU

Kaleigh Telfer, Sr., Auburn

Kenzie Wright, Sr., Alabama

SPRING 10