Another strange disqualification for Eddie Pepperell at the Qatar Masters

Getty Images

Eddie Pepperell was disqualified after the first round of the Qatar Masters for signing for an incorrect score.

Pepperell shot even-par 71, which is what he signed for, but as he explained in a series of tweets, it was an individual score on a hole that resulted in his dismissal.

To clear up any confusion, Pepperell’s playing competitor had his scores wrong on the 11th and 16th holes. Peperrell caught the mistakes, but changed his score on No. 17 instead of No. 16. After his signed his incorrect card, he was disqualified.

Pepperell was disqualified from last year’s Turkish Airlines Open when he ran out of balls during the third round.

