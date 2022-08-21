BMW Championship purse payout: Patrick Cantlay, Scott Stallings cash in big

Patrick Cantlay notched his eighth PGA Tour title – and his third playoff victory – by successfully defending at the BMW Championship. Cantlay earned enough FedExCup points to move into the second spot in points entering the finale. He also pocketed a nice sum of money, with $2.7 million.
He wasn't the only player who profited. Scott Stallings finished alone in second place and collected the largest paycheck of his career. In fact, it was more than he had earned in 10 of his 12 full seasons on Tour.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Cantlay, Stallings and the rest of the players who completed 72 holes in Wilmington, Delaware:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
2,000.00
|
2,700,000.00
|
2
|
Scott Stallings
|
1,200.00
|
1,620,000.00
|
T3
|
Xander Schauffele
|
650.00
|
870,000.00
|
T3
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
650.00
|
870,000.00
|
T5
|
Corey Conners
|
400.00
|
547,500.00
|
T5
|
K.H. Lee
|
400.00
|
547,500.00
|
T5
|
Adam Scott
|
400.00
|
547,500.00
|
T8
|
Rory McIlroy
|
310.00
|
420,000.00
|
T8
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
310.00
|
420,000.00
|
T8
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
310.00
|
420,000.00
|
T8
|
Jon Rahm
|
310.00
|
420,000.00
|
T12
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
242.66
|
315,000.00
|
T12
|
Shane Lowry
|
242.66
|
315,000.00
|
T12
|
Trey Mullinax
|
242.66
|
315,000.00
|
T15
|
Lucas Herbert
|
208.00
|
247,500.00
|
T15
|
Sungjae Im
|
208.00
|
247,500.00
|
T15
|
Sahith Theegala
|
208.00
|
247,500.00
|
T15
|
Aaron Wise
|
208.00
|
247,500.00
|
T19
|
Sam Burns
|
176.00
|
188,250.00
|
T19
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
176.00
|
188,250.00
|
T19
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
176.00
|
188,250.00
|
T19
|
Jordan Spieth
|
176.00
|
188,250.00
|
T23
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
142.40
|
133,500.00
|
T23
|
Max Homa
|
142.40
|
133,500.00
|
T23
|
Andrew Putnam
|
142.40
|
133,500.00
|
T23
|
J.J. Spaun
|
142.40
|
133,500.00
|
T23
|
Cameron Young
|
142.40
|
133,500.00
|
T28
|
Tony Finau
|
115.00
|
104,250.00
|
T28
|
Marc Leishman
|
115.00
|
104,250.00
|
T28
|
Denny McCarthy
|
115.00
|
104,250.00
|
T28
|
Sepp Straka
|
115.00
|
104,250.00
|
T32
|
Maverick McNealy
|
94.00
|
88,750.00
|
T32
|
Keith Mitchell
|
94.00
|
88,750.00
|
T32
|
Brendan Steele
|
94.00
|
88,750.00
|
T35
|
Cam Davis
|
68.00
|
67,750.00
|
T35
|
Brian Harman
|
68.00
|
67,750.00
|
T35
|
Russell Henley
|
68.00
|
67,750.00
|
T35
|
Billy Horschel
|
68.00
|
67,750.00
|
T35
|
Viktor Hovland
|
68.00
|
67,750.00
|
T35
|
Matt Kuchar
|
68.00
|
67,750.00
|
T35
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
68.00
|
67,750.00
|
T35
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
68.00
|
67,750.00
|
T35
|
J.T. Poston
|
68.00
|
67,750.00
|
T44
|
Adam Hadwin
|
43.50
|
48,000.00
|
T44
|
Taylor Moore
|
43.50
|
48,000.00
|
T44
|
Collin Morikawa
|
43.50
|
48,000.00
|
T44
|
Alex Smalley
|
43.50
|
48,000.00
|
T48
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
35.00
|
38,700.00
|
T48
|
Tom Hoge
|
35.00
|
38,700.00
|
T48
|
Kevin Kisner
|
35.00
|
38,700.00
|
T48
|
Harold Varner III
|
35.00
|
38,700.00
|
T52
|
Alex Noren
|
29.00
|
35,700.00
|
T52
|
Justin Thomas
|
29.00
|
35,700.00
|
T54
|
Joohyung Kim
|
23.90
|
34,350.00
|
T54
|
Mito Pereira
|
23.90
|
34,350.00
|
T54
|
Chez Reavie
|
23.90
|
34,350.00
|
T54
|
Davis Riley
|
23.90
|
34,350.00
|
T58
|
Keegan Bradley
|
20.80
|
33,300.00
|
T58
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
20.80
|
33,300.00
|
T58
|
Troy Merritt
|
20.80
|
33,300.00
|
T61
|
Chris Kirk
|
18.80
|
32,550.00
|
T61
|
Luke List
|
18.80
|
32,550.00
|
63
|
Cameron Tringale
|
17.60
|
32,100.00
|
64
|
Wyndham Clark
|
16.80
|
31,800.00
|
65
|
Seamus Power
|
16.00
|
31,500.00
|
66
|
Lucas Glover
|
15.20
|
31,200.00
|
67
|
Si Woo Kim
|
14.40
|
30,900.00