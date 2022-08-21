Full list of the 30 players who qualified for the Tour Championship

The top 30 players on the FedExCup points list have qualified for the 2021-22 season finale, the Tour Championship. Click here to see where players will begin the finale, which employs a staggered-scoring system and offers a $75 million bonus pool.
Here's where the players rank in FEC points heading to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
|
Position
|
Player
|
FedExCup Points
|
1
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
4,205.983
|
2
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
4,129.350
|
3
|
Will Zalatoris
|
3,680.099
|
4
|
Xander Schauffele
|
2,824.538
|
5
|
Sam Burns
|
2,604.512
|
6
|
Cameron Smith
|
2,547.568
|
7
|
Rory McIlroy
|
2,413.875
|
8
|
Tony Finau
|
2,375.697
|
9
|
Sepp Straka
|
2,224.303
|
10
|
Sungjae Im
|
2,200.503
|
11
|
Jon Rahm
|
2,107.797
|
12
|
Scott Stallings
|
2,051.780
|
13
|
Justin Thomas
|
2,024.626
|
14
|
Cameron Young
|
1,997.161
|
15
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
1,979.508
|
16
|
Max Homa
|
1,817.691
|
17
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
1,765.237
|
18
|
Jordan Spieth
|
1,750.228
|
19
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
1,750.108
|
20
|
Viktor Hovland
|
1,535.389
|
21
|
Collin Morikawa
|
1,481.006
|
22
|
Billy Horschel
|
1,471.215
|
23
|
Tom Hoge
|
1,459.420
|
24
|
Corey Conners
|
1,454.303
|
25
|
Brian Harman
|
1,411.711
|
26
|
K.H. Lee
|
1,406.399
|
27
|
J.T. Poston
|
1,367.538
|
28
|
Sahith Theegala
|
1,306.658
|
29
|
Adam Scott
|
1,299.177
|
30
|
Aaron Wise
|
1,240.795