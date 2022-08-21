×

Full list of the 30 players who qualified for the Tour Championship

The top 30 players on the FedExCup points list have qualified for the 2021-22 season finale, the Tour Championship. Click here to see where players will begin the finale, which employs a staggered-scoring system and offers a $75 million bonus pool.

Here's where the players rank in FEC points heading to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Position

Player

FedExCup Points

1

Scottie Scheffler

4,205.983

2

Patrick Cantlay

4,129.350

3

Will Zalatoris

3,680.099

4

Xander Schauffele

2,824.538

5

Sam Burns

2,604.512

6

Cameron Smith

2,547.568

7

Rory McIlroy

2,413.875

8

Tony Finau

2,375.697

9

Sepp Straka

2,224.303

10

Sungjae Im

2,200.503

11

Jon Rahm

2,107.797

12

Scott Stallings

2,051.780

13

Justin Thomas

2,024.626

14

Cameron Young

1,997.161

15

Matt Fitzpatrick

1,979.508

16

Max Homa

1,817.691

17

Hideki Matsuyama

1,765.237

18

Jordan Spieth

1,750.228

19

Joaquin Niemann

1,750.108

20

Viktor Hovland

1,535.389

21

Collin Morikawa

1,481.006

22

Billy Horschel

1,471.215

23

Tom Hoge

1,459.420

24

Corey Conners

1,454.303

25

Brian Harman

1,411.711

26

K.H. Lee

1,406.399

27

J.T. Poston

1,367.538

28

Sahith Theegala

1,306.658

29

Adam Scott

1,299.177

30

Aaron Wise

1,240.795

