Halfway through the Sony Open, Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis have handled the winds best at Waialae Country Club and share the lead. Here's what you need to know:

LEADERBOARD

T-1. Brendan Steele (-6)

T-1. Cameron Davis (-6)

T-3. Cameron Smith (-5)

T-3. Keegan Bradley (-5)

T-3. Russell Knox (-5)

T-3. Ryan Palmer (-5)

T-3. Sam Ryder (-5)

T-3. Collin Morikawa (-5)

T-3. Bo Hoag (-5)

T-3. Rob Oppenheim (-5)

T-3. Rory Sabbatini (-5)

Click here for full leaderboard.

WHAT IT MEANS

A day after 22-year-old phenom Collin Morikawa grabbed the solo lead, tied atop the leaderboard are two players ranked outside the top 300 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Davis (310) and Steele (403), who are at two different stages in their career.

Davis, a 24-year-old Australian, is coming off a rookie season on Tour in which he needed to retain his card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Steele, a three-time Tour winner and 12 years older than Davis, was inside the top 50 in the world just two years ago.

With marquee names such as Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed missing the cut, the weekend will feature less star power, leaving the stage for the veteran types like Steele, Bradley and Knox, and unproven types like Davis, Hoag and Oppenheim.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After brilliant ball-striking led to a bogey-free round Thursday, Morikawa carded three bogeys in his second round. Two late birdies, at Nos. 17 and 18, got him to even par on the day, but at 5 under, Morikawa is no longer in the lead.

Instead, Steele totaled six birdies and an eagle, closing his round with five birdies and a double bogey in his final six holes, to rise to the top of the leaderboard. Davis had a less up-and-down round, making five birdies, including two in his last two holes.

SHOT OF THE DAY

Sabbatini joined the 5-under group thanks to an incredible second shot into the 18th green. From 232 yards, Sabbatini hit it to 21 inches to set up the tap-in eagle.

BEST OF THE REST

There weren't a ton of low scores again Friday, but four players tied for third – Smith, Knox, Oppenheim and Hoag – managed to shoot the round of the day, 5-under 65. That foursome combined to make just three bogeys while Oppenheim went bogey-free.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

A week ago, Thomas and Reed were battling in a playoff at Kapalua. On Friday, they were packing their bags as each finished at 3 over. Thomas' second-round 71 included two double bogeys while Reed shot 5-over 40 on the front nine before shooting 74.