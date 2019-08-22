ATLANTA – Late Wednesday ESPN released a few photos of Brooks Koepka that were taken for the upcoming Body Issue, and following his opening round on Thursday at the Tour Championship the 29-year-old offered some insights into the photoshoot.

Koepka said the photos were taken at The Floridian in the spring and prompted him to lose 22 pounds in four months. Although he was pleased with the photo shoot he did acknowledge that there were some strange moments.

“Getting naked is a bit weird; the first time you actually pull that robe off in front of 30, 40 people,” said Koepka, who was tied for the lead at East Lake after an opening 67.

He said the weirdest moment came on a tee box as the photographers attempted to get a “face on” shot while Koepka’s swing coach Claude Harmon III was giving a lesson around the corner.

“I see Claude teaching this maybe 12-year-old kid, and his mom is just over here. I'm like, this is awkward. And Claude's peeking around the corner laughing,” Koepka laughed. “You know, it's fun. I'm pretty sure everybody that was at the golf course saw me that day, but whatever.”

Koepka said he weighed about 187 pounds during the photo shoot but is now back up to what he called a “dad bod” at about 210 pounds.