Brooks to Bryson: I'm two majors short of a six-pack

Brooks Koepka
@BKoepka / Twitter

You come at the king, you best not miss.

Twitch superstar and also professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who has been working out like a madman this winter so he can hit the ball 400 yards off the tee, decided to take aim at Brooks Koepka's ab definition, or apparent lack thereof, on a video-game live stream Wednesday:

Bryson jabs at Koepka: I got abs, he doesn't

 BY Jason Crook  — 

Just a day after citing his newfound muscles as the reason slow play will no longer be an issue for him, Bryson DeChambeau gave another important update on his body, and on Brooks Koepka's.

One day later, after an opening 66 in Abu Dhabi in his first competitive round of 2020, the world No. 1 reached out on Twitter:

For the life of me, I have no idea why these guys spend so much time for working out their abs anyway.

Everyone knows it only takes seven minutes.

