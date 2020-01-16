You come at the king, you best not miss.
Twitch superstar and also professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who has been working out like a madman this winter so he can hit the ball 400 yards off the tee, decided to take aim at Brooks Koepka's ab definition, or apparent lack thereof, on a video-game live stream Wednesday:
One day later, after an opening 66 in Abu Dhabi in his first competitive round of 2020, the world No. 1 reached out on Twitter:
For the life of me, I have no idea why these guys spend so much time for working out their abs anyway.
Everyone knows it only takes seven minutes.