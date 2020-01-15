Bryson DeChambeau is cultivating mass and reshaping his body, becoming a muscle-bound freak before our very eyes.

And if you want any more info on his diet and exercise routine, just ask him. Or don’t, he’ll tell you about it either way.

Just a day after citing his newfound muscles as the reason slow play will no longer be an issue for him, DeChambeau gave another important update on his body, and on Brooks Koepka's.

While playing video games on the live-streaming platform Twitch, DeChambeau criticized Koepka's physique, saying the four-time major winner "didn't have any abs" when he posed for ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue last year.

He quickly followed it up with, "I have some abs," as you can see in the video below, captured by The Score's Eric Patterson.

This isn't the first of Koepka and DeChambeau needling each other over slow play and big muscles, and with both players becoming more comfortable speaking their mind in front of a microphone, don't expect it to be the last.