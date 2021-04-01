Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims announce engagement ... from a nearly a month ago

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims announced their engagement on Thursday – nearly a month after Sims said, “I do.”

Sims posted images of the proposal on her Instagram account and noted that it occurred on March 3.

Kopeka and Sims have been dating since at least 2017, when the relationship went public as he won his first major championship at the U.S. Open.

Koepka will likely not be in the next major, next week's Masters Tournament, as he had knee surgery shortly after his engagement. Koepka has offered no timetable on his return to competition

More articles like this

Adam Sandler
Grill Room

Sandler dusts off 'Happy Gilmore' after 25 years

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Adam Sandler, the actor who played Happy Gilmore in the movie, decided to dust off the famous swing for the special anniversary.
Grill Room

Bryson question stumps Jeopardy! contestants

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Bryson DeChambeau was the answer to a Jeopardy! question on Thursday night in one of the late Alex Trebek's final episodes.
Grill Room

The Great '1': Gretzky cards first ace on NYE

BY Grill Room Team  — 

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky recorded his first hole-in-one on New Year's Eve at Sherwood Country Club.