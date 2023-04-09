AUGUSTA, Ga. — Brooks Koepka is 18 holes away from winning his fifth major championship.

The 32-year-old Koepka holds a two-stroke lead over Spain’s Jon Rahm entering the final round of the weather-delayed Masters. Koepka shot 73 for the third round and is a 11 under for the tournament. Rahm also posted a 73 for the round that started on Saturday prior to being suspended because of weather.

The weather has improved with no rain in the forecast.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland made five straight birdies on the back nine to fight his way back into contention at 8 under, three shots back.

Patrick Cantley is in fourth place at 6 under, one shot better than 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley.

Amateur Sam Bennett, who shot back-to-back 68s to open the tournament, has fallen off the pace after a 76 in the third round leaving him tied for seventh place with Collin Marikawa at 4 under.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament before play resumed Sunday due to injury.

The fourth round begins at 12:30 p.m. with players going off holes No. 1 and 10 in twosomes. Koepka and Rahm will play together in the final pairing.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland has climbed back into contention at the Masters following a birdie binge.

The world’s No. 9 player was able to string together five straight birdies on the back nine to climb to 8 under for the tournament, just four shots back of leader Brooks Koepka with two holes left to play in his third round.

Hovland became just the third player since the end of World War II to birdie holes 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 in the same round at the Masters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The others are Tommy Nakajima in 1983 and Paul Casey in 2018. The streak ended when he made par on 16.

Hovland shared the first-round lead with Koepka and Jon Rahm after shooting 65 on Thursday but a 73 in the second round.