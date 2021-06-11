Brooks Koepka misses cut at Congaree; mind already on Torrey Pines

Brooks Koepka says the one thing he needs most in preparation for next week’s U.S. Open is, “reps.”

Those reps, however, will not come this weekend at Congaree Golf Club as Koepka will miss the cut in the Palmetto Championship. Koepka shot 72-73 for a 3-over total and will turn his focus to Torrey Pines.

Though, it was mostly already there this week.

“I don't know how to really explain it. It's more of like I struggle with focus out here because my mind's already kind of going to next week and thinking about everything I need to do there,” Koepka said Friday afternoon. “I mean, that's probably where I think some of the poor scoring comes from, just from lack of focus.”

As for his game, despite his two-day score in South Carolina, Koepka is happy with where he is, saying, “I feel even better than where I was going into the PGA.”

And the knee?

"It's in a really good spot. I like where it's at. I've done enough rehab, strength's coming around," said Koepka, who had surgery on his right knee before the Masters and suggested someone might have tried to reinjure him when a crowd descended onto the 18th fairway Sunday at the PGA.

"I mean, I can almost squat down to read a putt like normal. Didn't do it too much this week just because I don't want to screw it up for next week."

Koepka tied for second in the most recent major championship and looks to add a fifth overall major title and third U.S. Open trophy to his resume. Statistically, Koepka’s putting will need to improve in order to have that chance. He was near the bottom of the field in strokes gained: putting at Congaree.

He also knows that he needs to tighten up his accuracy off the tee as he ranked in the back-half of the field there, too.

Familiar with the South Course in the Farmers Insurance Open, he knows the USGA will stiffen the test next week.

“They're probably going to narrow the fairways quite a bit, so you've got to drive it in the fairway. That grass, man, you put it in the rough, you're going to struggle. You do that in January anyways, and you're already in a lot of trouble," Koepka said.

“Maybe a little bit firmer than what we'd see. It will be interesting to see how they have it set up.”