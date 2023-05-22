Brooks Koepka nears OWGR top 10 as Scottie Scheffler regains No. 1

Brooks Koepka jumped 31 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking, thanks to his victory in the PGA Championship. The former world No. 1 climbed to 13th in the latest standings.

Koepka has only earned world-ranking points from three events this year because LIV Golf, his home tour, has not yet been awarded points for its events.

Koepka’s tie for second in the Masters vaulted him from 118th to 39th. After slipping to 44th, he made another major move this week. (He also tied for 46th in February’s PIF Saudi International, but dropped five spots.)

Scottie Scheffler, who finished in a tie for second at Oak Hill, reclaimed the No. 1 position over Jon Rahm, who tied for 50th. Fellow co-runner-up Viktor Hovland went from 11th to sixth.

Twenty-five players, who were not otherwise eligible, also earned spots in June's U.S. Open by being inside the top 60 as of the May 22 cutoff. There is a second chance through the rankings as the top 60 after the RBC Canadian Open (June 8-11) will gain entry into the men’s third major of the season.