Thirty-three more players qualify for U.S. Open; Tiger Woods officially out

The USGA announced on Monday that 33 players qualified for the U.S. Open, based on the Official World Golf Ranking and various points lists.

The top 60 in the OWGR after the PGA Championship earned exemptions into the season's third major at Los Angeles Country Club, June 15-18. That included 25 players who were not otherwise exempt; among them, world No. 18 Tyrrell Hatton and major winners Jason Day and Patrick Reed.

A quintet of others made it into the field by being the top five players on this season's FedExCup points list, who were not otherwise eligible. The top two players from the 2022 DP World Tour Finals Points List, who weren't already in the field, were invited, as was the highest ranked player, not otherwise exempt, in the current Race to Dubai rankings.

The USGA also announced that three-time U.S. Open winner Tiger Woods had withdrawn from the championship as he recovers from a recent surgery. This was the final year of Woods' U.S. Open exemption from winning the 2019 Masters.

There are still more opportunities for players to gain entry into the U.S. Open, including final qualifying, being inside the OWGR top 60 by June 12 and winning the NCAA DI men's national championship.

Here's a look at the current field and how they qualified (bold – U.S. Open champion; a – amateur):

Abraham Ancer

22

a-Sam Bennett

4

Keegan Bradley

2, 22

Hayden Buckley

13

Sam Burns

11, 22

Patrick Cantlay

11, 22

a-Ben Carr

2

Wyndham Clark

22

Corey Conners

11, 22

Joel Dahmen

2

Cameron Davis

22

Jason Day

22

Bryson DeChambeau

1

a-Weny Ding

5

Harris English

22

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

21

Tony Finau

11, 12, 22

Matt Fitzpatrick

1, 2, 11, 22

Tommy Fleetwood

22

Ryan Fox

22

Rickie Fowler

22

Adam Hadwin

2

Brian Harman

11, 22

Padraig Harrington

3

Tyrrell Hatton 

22

Russell Henley

22

Lucas Herbert

22

Tom Hoge

11, 22

Max Homa

11, 12, 22

Billy Horschel

11, 22

Viktor Hovland

11, 22

Mackenzie Hughes

13

Sungjae Im

11, 22

Dustin Johnson

1, 6

Martin Kaymer

1

Si Woo Kim

22

Tom (Joohyung) Kim

12, 22

Chris Kirk

22

Kurt Kitayama

22

Brooks Koepka

1, 7, 22

Matt Kuchar

22

Thirston Lawrence

15

K.H. Lee

11, 22

Min Woo Lee

16

Shane Lowry

8, 10, 22

Hideki Matsuyama

2, 6, 11, 22

Denny McCarthy

2

a-Matthew McClean

5

Rory McIlroy

2, 11, 12, 22

Adrian Meronk

22

Phil Mickelson

7

Keith Mitchell

22

Francesco Molinari

8

Taylor Montgomery

13

Taylor Moore

22

Collin Morikawa

2, 7, 8, 11, 22

Joaquin Niemann

11, 22

Alex Noren

22

Guillermo Mito Pereira

22

Victor Perez

22

Thomas Pieters

22

J.T. Poston

11

a-Aldrich Potgieter

18

Seamus Power

22

Andrew Putnam

13

Jon Rahm

1, 6, 11, 12, 22

Patrick Reed

22

Justin Rose

1, 22

Xander Schauffele

11, 12, 22

Scottie Scheffler

2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 22

Adam Scott

11, 22

Cameron Smith

8, 9, 11, 22

Jordan Smith

15

Jordan Spieth

1, 11, 22

Scott Stallings

11

Sepp Straka

11, 22

Justin Suh

14

Adam Svensson

22

Nick Taylor

13

Sahith Theegala

11, 22

Justin Thomas

7, 9, 11, 22

Aaron Wise

11, 22

Gary Woodland

1, 2

Cameron Young

11, 22

 

Key to Player Exemptions

  1. 1. Winners of the U.S. Open Championship the last 10 years (2013-22)
  2. 2. From the 2022 U.S. Open Championship, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place
  3. 3. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship
  4. 4. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship
  5. 5. Winners of the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur & U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships and the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship runner-up (must be an amateur)
  6. 6. Winners of the Masters Tournament (2019-23)
  7. 7. Winners of the PGA Championship (2018-23)
  8. 8. Winners of The Open Championship, conducted by The R&A (2018-22)
  9. 9. Winners of The Players Championship (2021-23)
  10. 10. Winner of the 2022 European Tour BMW PGA Championship
  11. 11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2022 Tour Championship
  12. 12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation (June 2022-June 2023)
  13. 13. The top five players in 2022-23 FedExCup standings as of May 22, 2023, who are not otherwise exempt
  14. 14. The points leader from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points Standings and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals
  15. 15. The top two players from the 2022 DP World Tour Final Points List, who are not otherwise exempt as of May 22, 2023
  16. 16. The top player on the 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 22, 2023, who is not otherwise exempt
  17. 17. The top two finishers from the 2023 DP World Tour U.S. Open Qualifying Series, who are not otherwise exempt
  18. 18. Winner of the 2022 Amateur Championship, conducted by The R&A (must be an amateur)
  19. 19. Winner of the 2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal (top-ranked in WAGR & must be an amateur)
  20. 20. Winner of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship (must be an amateur)
  21. 21. Winner of the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
  22. 22. Top 60 point leaders and ties from the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 22, 2023
  23. 23. Top 60 point leaders and ties from the Official World Golf Ranking as of June 12, 2023
  24. 24. Special exemptions selected by the USGA

