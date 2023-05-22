Thirty-three more players qualify for U.S. Open; Tiger Woods officially out

The USGA announced on Monday that 33 players qualified for the U.S. Open, based on the Official World Golf Ranking and various points lists.

The top 60 in the OWGR after the PGA Championship earned exemptions into the season's third major at Los Angeles Country Club, June 15-18. That included 25 players who were not otherwise exempt; among them, world No. 18 Tyrrell Hatton and major winners Jason Day and Patrick Reed.

A quintet of others made it into the field by being the top five players on this season's FedExCup points list, who were not otherwise eligible. The top two players from the 2022 DP World Tour Finals Points List, who weren't already in the field, were invited, as was the highest ranked player, not otherwise exempt, in the current Race to Dubai rankings.

The USGA also announced that three-time U.S. Open winner Tiger Woods had withdrawn from the championship as he recovers from a recent surgery. This was the final year of Woods' U.S. Open exemption from winning the 2019 Masters.

There are still more opportunities for players to gain entry into the U.S. Open, including final qualifying, being inside the OWGR top 60 by June 12 and winning the NCAA DI men's national championship.

Here's a look at the current field and how they qualified (bold – U.S. Open champion; a – amateur):

Abraham Ancer 22 a-Sam Bennett 4 Keegan Bradley 2, 22 Hayden Buckley 13 Sam Burns 11, 22 Patrick Cantlay 11, 22 a-Ben Carr 2 Wyndham Clark 22 Corey Conners 11, 22 Joel Dahmen 2 Cameron Davis 22 Jason Day 22 Bryson DeChambeau 1 a-Weny Ding 5 Harris English 22 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 21 Tony Finau 11, 12, 22 Matt Fitzpatrick 1, 2, 11, 22 Tommy Fleetwood 22 Ryan Fox 22 Rickie Fowler 22 Adam Hadwin 2 Brian Harman 11, 22 Padraig Harrington 3 Tyrrell Hatton 22 Russell Henley 22 Lucas Herbert 22 Tom Hoge 11, 22 Max Homa 11, 12, 22 Billy Horschel 11, 22 Viktor Hovland 11, 22 Mackenzie Hughes 13 Sungjae Im 11, 22 Dustin Johnson 1, 6 Martin Kaymer 1 Si Woo Kim 22 Tom (Joohyung) Kim 12, 22 Chris Kirk 22 Kurt Kitayama 22 Brooks Koepka 1, 7, 22 Matt Kuchar 22 Thirston Lawrence 15 K.H. Lee 11, 22 Min Woo Lee 16 Shane Lowry 8, 10, 22 Hideki Matsuyama 2, 6, 11, 22 Denny McCarthy 2 a-Matthew McClean 5 Rory McIlroy 2, 11, 12, 22 Adrian Meronk 22 Phil Mickelson 7 Keith Mitchell 22 Francesco Molinari 8 Taylor Montgomery 13 Taylor Moore 22 Collin Morikawa 2, 7, 8, 11, 22 Joaquin Niemann 11, 22 Alex Noren 22 Guillermo Mito Pereira 22 Victor Perez 22 Thomas Pieters 22 J.T. Poston 11 a-Aldrich Potgieter 18 Seamus Power 22 Andrew Putnam 13 Jon Rahm 1, 6, 11, 12, 22 Patrick Reed 22 Justin Rose 1, 22 Xander Schauffele 11, 12, 22 Scottie Scheffler 2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 22 Adam Scott 11, 22 Cameron Smith 8, 9, 11, 22 Jordan Smith 15 Jordan Spieth 1, 11, 22 Scott Stallings 11 Sepp Straka 11, 22 Justin Suh 14 Adam Svensson 22 Nick Taylor 13 Sahith Theegala 11, 22 Justin Thomas 7, 9, 11, 22 Aaron Wise 11, 22 Gary Woodland 1, 2 Cameron Young 11, 22

Key to Player Exemptions