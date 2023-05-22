Thirty-three more players qualify for U.S. Open; Tiger Woods officially out

The USGA announced on Monday that 33 players qualified for the U.S. Open, based on the Official World Golf Ranking and various points lists.
The top 60 in the OWGR after the PGA Championship earned exemptions into the season's third major at Los Angeles Country Club, June 15-18. That included 25 players who were not otherwise exempt; among them, world No. 18 Tyrrell Hatton and major winners Jason Day and Patrick Reed.
A quintet of others made it into the field by being the top five players on this season's FedExCup points list, who were not otherwise eligible. The top two players from the 2022 DP World Tour Finals Points List, who weren't already in the field, were invited, as was the highest ranked player, not otherwise exempt, in the current Race to Dubai rankings.
The USGA also announced that three-time U.S. Open winner Tiger Woods had withdrawn from the championship as he recovers from a recent surgery. This was the final year of Woods' U.S. Open exemption from winning the 2019 Masters.
There are still more opportunities for players to gain entry into the U.S. Open, including final qualifying, being inside the OWGR top 60 by June 12 and winning the NCAA DI men's national championship.
Here's a look at the current field and how they qualified (bold – U.S. Open champion; a – amateur):
|
Abraham Ancer
|
22
|
a-Sam Bennett
|
4
|
Keegan Bradley
|
2, 22
|
Hayden Buckley
|
13
|
Sam Burns
|
11, 22
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
11, 22
|
a-Ben Carr
|
2
|
Wyndham Clark
|
22
|
Corey Conners
|
11, 22
|
Joel Dahmen
|
2
|
Cameron Davis
|
22
|
Jason Day
|
22
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
1
|
a-Weny Ding
|
5
|
Harris English
|
22
|
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|
21
|
Tony Finau
|
11, 12, 22
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
1, 2, 11, 22
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
22
|
Ryan Fox
|
22
|
Rickie Fowler
|
22
|
Adam Hadwin
|
2
|
Brian Harman
|
11, 22
|
Padraig Harrington
|
3
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
22
|
Russell Henley
|
22
|
Lucas Herbert
|
22
|
Tom Hoge
|
11, 22
|
Max Homa
|
11, 12, 22
|
Billy Horschel
|
11, 22
|
Viktor Hovland
|
11, 22
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
13
|
Sungjae Im
|
11, 22
|
Dustin Johnson
|
1, 6
|
Martin Kaymer
|
1
|
Si Woo Kim
|
22
|
Tom (Joohyung) Kim
|
12, 22
|
Chris Kirk
|
22
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
22
|
Brooks Koepka
|
1, 7, 22
|
Matt Kuchar
|
22
|
Thirston Lawrence
|
15
|
K.H. Lee
|
11, 22
|
Min Woo Lee
|
16
|
Shane Lowry
|
8, 10, 22
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
2, 6, 11, 22
|
Denny McCarthy
|
2
|
a-Matthew McClean
|
5
|
Rory McIlroy
|
2, 11, 12, 22
|
Adrian Meronk
|
22
|
Phil Mickelson
|
7
|
Keith Mitchell
|
22
|
Francesco Molinari
|
8
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
13
|
Taylor Moore
|
22
|
Collin Morikawa
|
2, 7, 8, 11, 22
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
11, 22
|
Alex Noren
|
22
|
Guillermo Mito Pereira
|
22
|
Victor Perez
|
22
|
Thomas Pieters
|
22
|
J.T. Poston
|
11
|
a-Aldrich Potgieter
|
18
|
Seamus Power
|
22
|
Andrew Putnam
|
13
|
Jon Rahm
|
1, 6, 11, 12, 22
|
Patrick Reed
|
22
|
Justin Rose
|
1, 22
|
Xander Schauffele
|
11, 12, 22
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 22
|
Adam Scott
|
11, 22
|
Cameron Smith
|
8, 9, 11, 22
|
Jordan Smith
|
15
|
Jordan Spieth
|
1, 11, 22
|
Scott Stallings
|
11
|
Sepp Straka
|
11, 22
|
Justin Suh
|
14
|
Adam Svensson
|
22
|
Nick Taylor
|
13
|
Sahith Theegala
|
11, 22
|
Justin Thomas
|
7, 9, 11, 22
|
Aaron Wise
|
11, 22
|
Gary Woodland
|
1, 2
|
Cameron Young
|
11, 22
Key to Player Exemptions
- 1. Winners of the U.S. Open Championship the last 10 years (2013-22)
- 2. From the 2022 U.S. Open Championship, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place
- 3. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship
- 4. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship
- 5. Winners of the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur & U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships and the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship runner-up (must be an amateur)
- 6. Winners of the Masters Tournament (2019-23)
- 7. Winners of the PGA Championship (2018-23)
- 8. Winners of The Open Championship, conducted by The R&A (2018-22)
- 9. Winners of The Players Championship (2021-23)
- 10. Winner of the 2022 European Tour BMW PGA Championship
- 11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2022 Tour Championship
- 12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation (June 2022-June 2023)
- 13. The top five players in 2022-23 FedExCup standings as of May 22, 2023, who are not otherwise exempt
- 14. The points leader from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points Standings and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals
- 15. The top two players from the 2022 DP World Tour Final Points List, who are not otherwise exempt as of May 22, 2023
- 16. The top player on the 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 22, 2023, who is not otherwise exempt
- 17. The top two finishers from the 2023 DP World Tour U.S. Open Qualifying Series, who are not otherwise exempt
- 18. Winner of the 2022 Amateur Championship, conducted by The R&A (must be an amateur)
- 19. Winner of the 2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal (top-ranked in WAGR & must be an amateur)
- 20. Winner of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship (must be an amateur)
- 21. Winner of the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
- 22. Top 60 point leaders and ties from the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 22, 2023
- 23. Top 60 point leaders and ties from the Official World Golf Ranking as of June 12, 2023
- 24. Special exemptions selected by the USGA