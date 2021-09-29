Bryson DeChambeau easily advanced to the Round of 32 on Wednesday at the Professional Long Driver’s Association World Championship.

DeChambeau won three of his five sets to finish in second place among his group of 16 competitors, with the top eight in each of the four groups moving on to Thursday.

Conditions were more favorable for DeChambeau in the afternoon in Mesquite, Nevada. He was in the final group, teeing off at 3:45 p.m. local time.

The first group off, which consisted of top-ranked Kyle Berkshire, faced 20-25 mph headwinds. By the time DeChambeau went out, the wind was a more modest 5-10 mph, varying in direction; though, it picked up to nearly 20 mph by his final set.

Highlights: DeChambeau makes PLDA Round of 32

There were 16 players in each group. Each group competed in five sets, hitting six balls in each set. Points were earned based on how a player finished in each set, and each set matched up a player with three different competitors from the same group, round-robin style. Winners of each set earned 200 points, second got 100, third 50 and fourth 25 points. Group standings were determined by total points earned.

The top eight players in each group advanced.

DeChambeau got off to a good start in his group, getting all six balls on the grid with a long drive of 351 yards. That was second best in his opening set, earning him 100 points.

DeChambeau then won the second set with a long drive of 355 yards, moving him into a tie for third in the group. That proved to be his longest drive of the afternoon, but he went on to finish second-first-first in the next three sets to finish in second place among the 16 and cruised to Day 3. Germany's Martin Borgmeier won the group.

DeChambeau more comfortable long driving

DeChambeau hit three drives longer than 400 yards with a favorable wind on Tuesday, with Berkshire hitting the longest at 455 yards. The longest drive on Day 2 was 392 yards by Will Hogue in the third group.

