LIV Golf defector Bryson DeChambeau is down another sponsor as the 2020 U.S. Open champion and Bridgestone have parted ways.

In a statement obtained by Golf.com’s Jonathan Wall, Bridgestone said, “The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports marketing relationship with this highly visible series of tournaments. In considering that Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in these events, Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership.”

The 28-year-old officially signed with LIV Golf in mid-June, opting to not resign his Tour membership and, as a result, ending up on the suspended players list after his participation in the first U.S. LIV event in Portland in late June.

LIV Golf is a 'business decision' for DeChambeau

Bridgestone isn’t the first of DeChambeau’s sponsors to cut ties with him. Rocket Mortgage announced that their sponsorship was done before LIV even released the official announcement in June.

DeChambeau signed with Bridgestone the same year he turned pro in 2016 and renewed his partnership with the company in 2020, going on to win that year’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot with the Bridgestone Tour B X Ball.

The eight-time Tour winner could continue playing Bridgestone’s balls for the immediate future despite the end of his six-year partnership with the company.

Back in 2020, DeChambeau said, “I have a much deeper role in mind with Bridgestone. I want to be a bigger part of their R&D process and help develop golf ball technology for the future of the game while pushing the limits of golf ball designs to benefit the full spectrum of players.”

Even with one less player on its roster, Bridgestone continues to boast a star-powered lineup, including Tiger Woods, Lexi Thompson and more.