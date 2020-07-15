DUBLIN, Ohio – Last week, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers told the Daily Mail that Bryson DeChambeau’s distance gains were “extraordinary” and he warned that golf was still a “game of skill.”

That seems a subtle way of saying that if distance gains continue, golf’s rules makers will respond, in some way, to dial back those increases. On Wednesday at the Memorial, DeChambeau was asked about Slumbers’ comments.

“No matter what rules they give me, I'm going to try and do my best to maximize my athletic ability. They can't take working out away from me. I know that,” said DeChambeau, who bulked up during quarantine and returned to the Tour with added length that has pushed him to first on the circuit in driving distance with a 323-yard average.

As for possible rule changes that could dial back distance gains, which Slumbers indicated wouldn’t happen anytime soon, DeChambeau said he would be fine with any adjustments the governing bodies implement.

“No matter if they roll the ball back there's still going to be a percentage difference. Even if it gets rolled back there's still going to be a gap,” DeChambeau explained. “Whether it's closer now, it is what it is. I'm not really worried about it. I'm just going to keep trying to make those athletic gains so that I can be the best golfer that I can possibly be.”