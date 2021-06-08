Bryson DeChambeau on Brooks Koepka feud: 'jesting rivalry is good for the game'

Bryson DeChambeau was in the Motor City on Monday to promote the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which he's the defending champion of. But no matter where he goes, he can't escape the Brooks Koepka feud.

DeChambeau reluctantly commented on the quarrel to the media at Detroit Golf Club saying he has no problem with Koepka and that a rivalry is good for the game of golf.

“I think a good jesting rivalry is good for the game of golf, nothing too extreme,” DeChambeau said at the Rocket Mortgage Classic's media day. “But at the same point and time that’s all outside of the spectrum of what we’re here for today, and I think the most important thing is to be talking about what Rocket Mortgage is doing for the 313 area and I think the change the course initiative is something that’s bigger than the game of golf, compared to a rivalry.”

DeChambeau, who's looking to defend his U.S. Open title next week at Torrey Pines, followed up his word from the Memorial saying once again he and Koepka are fine.

Fans heckle Bryson and 'Brooksie' responds All day Friday at the Memorial, Bryson DeChambeau heard "Let's go, Brooksie" shouts towards him and he has "no issue" with it.

"I've personally got no issue," DeChambeau said. "It's something that he's up for discussion. If you want to talk to (Koepka) about that, you can. But I've got no issues."

DeChambeau heard "Brooksie" heckles towards him throughout The Memorial Tournament, which he finished tied for 18th, and called the heckles flattering. Some hecklers at Murfield Village were removed from the grounds and Koepka fueled the fire when he uploaded a response video offering free cases of Michelob Ultra to any fans whose time in Dublin, Ohio, was "cut short."