Bryson DeChambeau ties in 'cautious' return; hopes to compete in long-drive event

Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas – In his first competitive round in nearly two months, Bryson DeChambeau admitted he was rusty on Day 1 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He also proved to himself that after being sidelined with multiple injuries, he can still play at a high level.

“I know I can play golf. That's first and foremost. I don't have to one-hand it all day,” said DeChambeau, who tied his match against Richard Bland.

DeChambeau hadn’t played a competitive event since he withdrew from the Saudi International in early February with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. He also revealed on Tuesday at Austin Country Club that he has a torn labrum in his left hip.

Matches and scoring from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship

“I was very cautious,” said DeChambeau, who was 1 over for the day. “There was a lot of drives out there I felt really bad because it's not going the places I want it to go just because I'm not confident with how my wrist will go through it. That will get ironed out over time.”

DeChambeau also confirmed that he hopes to participate in a Professional Long Drivers Association event the week after the Masters in Jupiter, Florida. DeChambeau finished seventh last fall in the PLDA World Championships.

Bryson, Pieters get two rulings from same spot

 BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Pieters, in separate matches, found a similar spot at Austin CC, but got different rulings.

“If I'm progressing positively and not overdoing it every day and having these micro-progressions, when I get to Augusta where I'm close to 200 [mph] ball speed again, there's a possibility that the next week, if nothing gives out and it's structurally stable, that I'll do that,” he said. “I want to do it. I love it.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Bryson, Pieters get two rulings from same spot

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Pieters, in separate matches, found a similar spot at Austin CC, but got different rulings.
Golf Central

Bland hopes for Cinderella story at Match Play

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Richard Bland is among the favorites this week at the WGC-Match Play, but he's used to this position.
Golf Central

Bryson details hand injury; not at full speed yet

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Bryson DeChambeau said he’s in recovery mode following nearly two months of inactivity with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.