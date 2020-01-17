It’s going to take Bryson DeChambeau a little while longer to adjust his game to his larger physique.

DeChambeau shot 5-over 77 in the second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. At 5 over through 36 holes, he finished well off the cut line.

After an erratic opening round, in which he offset four birdies with four bogeys, DeChambeau failed to circle a number in Round 2. He double-bogeyed both the par-4 ninth and par-4 11th holes, and bogeyed the par-4 14th. He parred everything else.

Full-field scores from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Champions

Following last October’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau put in motion a plan to bulk up, gaining more than 20 pounds to reach 225.

He tied for 15th – in a field of 18 – upon his return to competition at the Hero World Challenge and then went 0-1-1 in just two Presidents Cup matches. His abbreviated trip to Abu Dhabi proved more eventful off the course, as DeChambeau continued his social media war of words with world No. 1 Brooks Koepka.

This was the first of two scheduled events for DeChambeau in the Middle East. He is slated to defend his title next week at the Dubai Desert Classic.