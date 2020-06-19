Bryson DeChambeau: Harbour Town like a restrictor plate, but watch out

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Any time Bryson DeChambeau takes a deep dive into numbers and statistics it’s going to be a difficult ride for those without advanced degrees in mathematics. But following his round on Friday at the RBC Heritage, DeChambeau unpacked some interesting calculations.

DeChambeau added 20 pounds during the quarantine and arrived at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge swinging hard, saying he was reaching 190 mph ball speed with his driver.

RBC Heritage: Full-field scores | Full coverage

To put that number in context, Cameron Champ led the Tour in ball speed last session with a 190-mph average (second place averaged 183 mph). DeChambeau ranked 42ns with a 175-mph average.

At Colonial, DeChambeau was clocked above 190 mph ball speed several times, but so far at Harbour Town he’s been hamstrung by the layout’s twisting fairways and tight-driving windows.

“It's just this golf course, it's so difficult to try to fit into these tight areas where, if you miss it offline, like I did last week a couple times on a couple holes, I'll be blocked out,” said DeChambeau following a second-round 64 that moved him into second place.

Even more telling is what DeChambeau could do on a course that would allow him to be more aggressive with his driver, like next month at Muirfield Village.

“Last week I was over 192 [mph], about 192 a few times," he said. "When I get to a golf course where I can get at it, you'll see upwards of 195s and 197s, but nothing like that right out here."