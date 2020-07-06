Bryson DeChambeau jumps into automatic qualifying position for U.S. Ryder Cup team

As of now, the Ryder Cup is still slated for this year and, if qualifying ended now, Bryson DeChambeau would automatically be on the U.S. team.

The PGA of America previously decided that the top six players – rather than the top eight – in the points standing would qualify for the U.S. team, leaving Steve Stricker with six captain’s picks to round out his team of 12.

After winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, DeChambeau is now fourth in the standings, which will be finalized at the end of the BMW Championship, Aug. 30.

Here’s a look at the current top 20 in the U.S. standings, with nine counting events remaining on the revised PGA Tour schedule.

The Ryder Cup is currently set for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.