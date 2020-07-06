Bryson DeChambeau jumps into automatic qualifying position for U.S. Ryder Cup team

As of now, the Ryder Cup is still slated for this year and, if qualifying ended now, Bryson DeChambeau would automatically be on the U.S. team.

The PGA of America previously decided that the top six players – rather than the top eight – in the points standing would qualify for the U.S. team, leaving Steve Stricker with six captain’s picks to round out his team of 12.

After winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, DeChambeau is now fourth in the standings, which will be finalized at the end of the BMW Championship, Aug. 30.

Here’s a look at the current top 20 in the U.S. standings, with nine counting events remaining on the revised PGA Tour schedule.

The Ryder Cup is currently set for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Standing player points
1 Brooks Koepka 5,985.931
2 Dustin Johnson 5,288.062
3 Webb Simpson 4,711.668
4 Bryson DeChambeau 4,384.400
5 Xander Schauffele 3,839.833
6 Patrick Reed 3,837.161
7 Gary Woodland 3,619.544
8 Justin Thomas 3,056.042
9 Tiger Woods 2,665.973
10 Tony Finau 2,664.949
11 Daniel Berger 2,628.952
12 Matt Kuchar 2,447.374
13 Kevin Kisner 2,396.194
14 Patrick Cantlay 2,111.033
15 Kevin Streelman 1,724.790
16 Collin Morikawa 1,588.991
17 Bubba Watson 1,508.027
18 Rickie Fowler 1,499.304
19 Jordan Spieth 1,480.042
20 Andrew Landry 1,379.938

