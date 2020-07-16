Bryson DeChambeau's 'Twilight Zone' day results in big drives, over-par score

DUBLIN, Ohio – A round that Bryson DeChambeau called a “Twilight Zone” included two drives over 400 yards, a steady diet of short-iron approach shots and, ultimately, not enough distance control on his way to his first over-par card on the PGA Tour since early February.

DeChambeau continued to impress off the tee with a 326-yard average (which ranked second out of the morning wave) and he added to his legend with a tee shot at No. 1 of 423 yards, not that DeChambeau seemed overly impressed with the effort.

Golf Central Watch: DeChambeau hits tee shot 423 (!) yards Bryson DeChambeau's first tee shot of the day went 353 yards. That was nothing compared to what he did after making the turn.

“I hit it a little high on the face. It definitely came out with sub-2,000 [rpm] spin, I think. Just 191 [mph] ball speed I saw, and I hit a great drive and got a good kick,” said DeChambeau, whose 1-over 73 left him tied for 59th as the afternoon wave set out.

Still, DeChambeau’s newfound power remains the game’s hottest topic at the moment and the 26-year-old even conceded that he surprises himself at times.

“I sometimes can't believe it,” he said. “There were years where I hit 5-iron into [No. 1 where he was left with a 46-yard approach]. It's wild. I'm just blessed that I've been able to figure some stuff out with the driver. Got a lot more to work on with the wedging and iron play.”