Caddie collapses, dies during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event

For the second time this year on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, a caddie has died during a tournament.

Alberto Olguin from Mexico City collapsed on the ninth tee box, Olguin’s player Manuel Torres’ final hole of the day, during Thursday’s first round of the Dev Series Final in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, according to a tour press release.

The release stated that “emergency personnel arrived at the course, performed CPR on Olguin and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died.” Olguin collapsed at approximately 4 p.m. ET and was pronounced dead less than an hour later, at 4:57 p.m.

Olguin’s death comes four months after Colombian caddie Jose Edgar Preciado suffered a fatal heart attack at his hotel after the second round of the Holcim Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, Colombia, in June.

The tour said that it plans to honor Olguin later this week. Torres shot 3-under 39 Friday and is T-14, eight shots back, entering the weekend.