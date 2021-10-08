Caddie collapses, dies during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event

Getty Images

For the second time this year on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, a caddie has died during a tournament.

Alberto Olguin from Mexico City collapsed on the ninth tee box, Olguin’s player Manuel Torres’ final hole of the day, during Thursday’s first round of the Dev Series Final in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, according to a tour press release.

The release stated that “emergency personnel arrived at the course, performed CPR on Olguin and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died.” Olguin collapsed at approximately 4 p.m. ET and was pronounced dead less than an hour later, at 4:57 p.m.

Olguin’s death comes four months after Colombian caddie Jose Edgar Preciado suffered a fatal heart attack at his hotel after the second round of the Holcim Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, Colombia, in June.

The tour said that it plans to honor Olguin later this week. Torres shot 3-under 39 Friday and is T-14, eight shots back, entering the weekend.

More articles like this
Golf Central

PGA Tour Latinoamérica to play on after caddie death

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

PGA Tour Latinoamérica's statement on the Colombian tour caddie that suffered a fatal heart attack Friday.
Golf Central

Another 59! Nesbitt makes history in Brazil

BY Nick Menta  — 

Drew Nesbitt fired a 12-under 59 Saturday in the second round of the Brazil Open to record PGA Tour Latinoamerica's first sub-60 score.

La Reunion Resort during the 2017 Latinoamerica Guatemala Stella Artois Open.
Golf Central

Volcanic eruption covers Latinoamerica course

BY Will Gray  — 

A massive volcanic eruption that blanketed areas of Guatemala over the weekend also impacted a nearby course that annually hosts a PGA Tour LatinoAmerica event.