Captain Woods ready to see how Tiger will fare at Zozo Championship

CHIBA, Japan – Tiger Woods admitted on Monday that he’s been “consumed” by his duties as captain of this year’s Presidents Cup team in recent weeks.

Since undergoing surgery on his left knee in August, Woods’ practice has been limited, leaving little for him to focus on beyond this year’s matches in Australia.

“It's been a fun process to be a part of,” Woods said. “I've been part of it the last couple years as a vice captain and now having three great vice captains and being able to communicate with all eight guys, who they want on the team and who they think that will fit on the team.”

The first name on that list of potential picks is likely Woods’ own. Although he finished 13th on the final U.S. Presidents Cup points list, he struggled late in the season and failed to qualify for the Tour Championship. His recovery since knee surgery, however, has made him optimistic he will be ready to play at Royal Melbourne.

“It made me more hopeful that I could do all of the above, play this week, play [the Hero World Challenge] and play Australia,” Woods said. “The way I was feeling towards the middle part of the year, it was going to be a tall order to be able to do it all.

“I'm excited about having this end-of-the-year run where I'm feeling much more fit and I don't have the achiness that I've been dealing with for the last couple years.”

The deadline for Woods’ four captain’s picks is after next week’s WGC-HSBC Champions and his play this week at the Zozo Championship will likely be a crucial part of his decision to name himself a playing/captain.