Patrick Reed’s year was mostly non-descript, beginning with the start of the 2018-19 PGA Tour campaign until it’s regular-season conclusion.

And then a switch flipped.

Reed won the first FedExCup Playoff event at The Northern Trust. In four Tour starts since, including two in the new season, he’s finished no worse than T-19.

Reed is on the European Tour this week, competing in the Turkish Airlines Open, but his improved form has traveled well. Thanks to a 7-under 65 in the third round, he’s tied for second place and just three shots off the lead entering the finale.

The 29-year-old American opened the event in 71, but after being named by captain Tiger Woods as one of the four U.S. wild-card selections for the Presidents Cup, he’s gone 65-65.

As good as those scores have been, however, they could have been lower – at least in Reed’s mind.

“Honestly, it was OK. I missed way too many putts today,” he said Saturday. “Actually, hit the ball a lot better than I have the last couple of days, but the flatstick seemed to not cooperate as much as I wanted it to.”

Reed said he missed “five or six putts” that he felt he should have made in Round 3 but didn’t. That included a three-putt from 5 feet, turning birdie into bogey at the par-5 13th.

There were eight birdies on the day, though, and that was thanks to adhering to his game plan.

Full-field scores from the Turkish Airlines Open

“I’m being aggressive, but I’m being careful. I’m not getting so aggressive that I’m playing reckless out there,” he said. “I’m attacking at most of the flags, but attacking at the right spots, where if I’m missing a green, missing in the correct spot and able to get up and down.”

With Matthias Schwab out front at 18 under, the tournament record of 24 under could fall. It wouldn’t shock Reed, who believes a magnificent finish may be in order to win this event.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if someone could go shoot 60, 59, 61 out here. It’s out there,” he said.

Reed’s just hoping he’s the one who can author it.

“We did what we had to do [today],” he said. “Go out and shoot another low one tomorrow.”