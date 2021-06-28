Career best moves for Travelers playoff participants in latest world rankings

Aside from a flip-flop in the Nos. 7 and 8 positions, there was no movement in the top 10 of the latest Official World Golf Ranking update.

Brooks Koepka, with his T-5 at the Travelers Championship, picked up one spot, swapping places with Patrick Cantlay, who tied for 13th.

Travelers champion Harris English, who prevailed in an eight-hole playoff over Kramer Hickok, jumped seven spots to a career-best 12th in the world.

Hickok, meanwhile, moved nearly 200 places and is now No. 137 – a career best for him, as well.

Jason Day, trying to play his way back into the top 50, is now 66th. He picked up five spots with his tie for 10th.

On the European Tour, Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian champion, claiming the BMW International Open. He remained 14th in the latest standings.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (1). Jon Rahm

2 (2). Dustin Johnson

3 (3). Justin Thomas

4 (4). Collin Morikawa

5 (5). Xander Schauffele

6 (6). Bryson DeChambeau

7 (8). Brooks Koepka

8 (7). Patrick Cantlay

9 (9). Patrick Reed

10 (10). Rory McIlroy

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rahm ends DJ's run atop world rankings

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Among the spoils of Jon Rahm's U.S. Open victory is a return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.
Golf Central

Cantlay up seven in OWGR after Memorial win

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Patrick Cantlay won a thriller at the Memorial and he was rewarded in the Official World Golf Ranking along with others.
Golf Central

Mickelson back in OWGR top 50 with PGA win

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

After sliding outside of the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Phil Mickelson made a considerable leap.