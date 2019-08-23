ATLANTA – Highlighted by the first ace at the par-3 ninth at the Tour Championship, Chez Reavie carded a second-round best, 6-under 64 on Friday at East Lake, but trails leader Brooks Koepka by seven.

Reavie began the day seven off the lead held by Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, but carved up East Lake to make a jump up the leaderboard.

Tour Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage | FedExCup standings

Here's how the leaderboard would have looked through two rounds without the staggered start:

T-1. Xander Schauffele (-7), Rory McIlroy (-7), Paul Casey (-7)

4. Brooks Koepka (-6)

5. Chez Reavie (-5)

T-6. Justin Thomas (-2), Matt Kuchar (-2), Sungjae Im (-2), Adam Scott (-2), Jason Kokrak (-2)

T-11. Bryson DeChambeau (-1), Corey Conners (-1), Tommy Fleetwood (-1), Tony Finau (-1)

T-15. Jon Rahm (E), Patrick Reed (E)

T-17. Hideki Matsuyama (+1), Patrick Cantlay (+1), Gary Woodland (+1), Charles Howell III (+1), Louis Oosthuizen (+1), Kevin Kisner (+1), Abraham Ancer (+1)

T-24. Justin Rose (+2), Rickie Fowler (+2)

T-26. Marc Leishman (+4), Webb Simpson (+4)

T-28. Dustin Johnson (+5), Brandt Snedeker (+5), Lucas Glover (+5)