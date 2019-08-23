Reavie cards second-round 64, but still seven back of the lead at East Lake

Getty Images

ATLANTA – Highlighted by the first ace at the par-3 ninth at the Tour Championship, Chez Reavie carded a second-round best, 6-under 64 on Friday at East Lake, but trails leader Brooks Koepka by seven.

Reavie began the day seven off the lead held by Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, but carved up East Lake to make a jump up the leaderboard.

Tour Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage | FedExCup standings

Here's how the leaderboard would have looked through two rounds without the staggered start:

T-1. Xander Schauffele (-7), Rory McIlroy (-7), Paul Casey (-7)

4. Brooks Koepka (-6)

5. Chez Reavie (-5)

T-6. Justin Thomas (-2), Matt Kuchar (-2), Sungjae Im (-2), Adam Scott (-2), Jason Kokrak (-2)

T-11. Bryson DeChambeau (-1), Corey Conners (-1), Tommy Fleetwood (-1), Tony Finau (-1)

T-15. Jon Rahm (E), Patrick Reed (E)

T-17. Hideki Matsuyama (+1), Patrick Cantlay (+1), Gary Woodland (+1), Charles Howell III (+1), Louis Oosthuizen (+1), Kevin Kisner (+1), Abraham Ancer (+1)

T-24. Justin Rose (+2), Rickie Fowler (+2)

T-26. Marc Leishman (+4), Webb Simpson (+4)

T-28. Dustin Johnson (+5), Brandt Snedeker (+5), Lucas Glover (+5)

More articles like this
Golf Central

DJ has fun with Koepka's naked photos

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brooks Koepka vowed revenge after Dustin Johnson hung a couple of photos of Koepka's Body Issue shoot around East Lake on Friday.
News & Opinion

Tour Championship format finally coming together

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

After a dozen years of trial and largely error, the new scoring format at the Tour Championship is finally coming together, making sense and producing some great golf.
Golf Central

Schauffele (69): 'Stoked' for delay, ends with eagle

BY Carson Williams  — 

Unlike those players who were in the groove when the rain rolled in to East Lake, Xander Schauffele welcomed the delay with open arms. The rest paid off, but not until the very end of his day.