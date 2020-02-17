Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Sung Kang crack WGC-Mexico field

MEXICO CITY – Three players made 11th-hour runs on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational into the field at this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

Collin Morikawa qualified for the year’s first World Golf Championship with his tie for 26th in Los Angeles, which moved him inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Scottie Scheffler moved up three spots to 51st with his tie for 30th, pushing him into the field via the alternate list.

And Tony Finau’s withdrawal opened a spot for Sung Kang.

It was Kang who made the biggest jump with his runner-up finish at Riviera, which moved him from 86th in the world rankings to 54th and just ahead of Ian Poulter for the final spot in Mexico.

Five of the world’s top 20 players did not make the trip to Mexico, including world No. 2 Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Rose and Finau (No. 13).

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is in Mexico, where he finished runner-up last year to Dustin Johnson.