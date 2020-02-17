Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Sung Kang crack WGC-Mexico field

Getty Images

MEXICO CITY – Three players made 11th-hour runs on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational into the field at this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

Collin Morikawa qualified for the year’s first World Golf Championship with his tie for 26th in Los Angeles, which moved him inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Scott back in OWGR top 10; Morikawa in top 50

 BY Will Gray  — 

Adam Scott's win at Riviera moved him back inside the top 10 in the world for the first time since 2017.

Scottie Scheffler moved up three spots to 51st with his tie for 30th, pushing him into the field via the alternate list.

And Tony Finau’s withdrawal opened a spot for Sung Kang.

It was Kang who made the biggest jump with his runner-up finish at Riviera, which moved him from 86th in the world rankings to 54th and just ahead of Ian Poulter for the final spot in Mexico.

Five of the world’s top 20 players did not make the trip to Mexico, including world No. 2 Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Rose and Finau (No. 13).

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is in Mexico, where he finished runner-up last year to Dustin Johnson.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Woods: Morikawa has 'bright career ahead'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods had kind words to say about Collin Morikawa after the two were paired together in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Golf Central

Just how expensive was Morikawa's 3-putt?

BY Nick Menta  — 

Lost in the craziness of Sunday night's wild finish at the Sony Open was a most disappointing end to an otherwise-solid week for Collin Morikawa.
Golf Central

Bogey-free Morikawa (65) shines at windy Sony

BY Will Gray  — 

Windy conditions made things tough at the Sony Open, but Collin Morikawa had no issues while breezing his way to a bogey-free 65.