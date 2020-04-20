Davis Love III and wife Robin move forward after fire: 'It's the little things you miss'

Following a devasting fire that destroyed his St. Simons Island, Georgia, home last month, Davis Love III and his wife, Robin, have been splitting time between a new home on the island and the couple’s Georgia farm.

“We went to our farm a few nights ago to spend the night and Robin was like, ‘There’s the picture of you with [former President] George W. Bush catching a fish,’” Love said with a laugh. “We didn’t lose everything.”

The Loves weren’t injured in the fire on March 27 but after more than three decades on the PGA Tour there was still plenty of damage.

Love’s office was something of testament to the 56-year-old’s Hall of Fame career and many of his 21 PGA Tour trophies and assorted awards were lost in the fire, but not all.

Love continues to discover items that weren’t destroyed, and he was fortunate that his locker at the World Golf Hall of Fame included many of his keepsakes.

“I’ve been e-mailing with [Hall of Fame vice president] Brodie Waters, ‘Are you sure you got the big Wanamaker Trophy not the little one? You have the real ’12 Ryder Cup not the little ’12 Ryder Cup?’” Love said. “The amount of stuff you accumulate over 30 years on Tour is really incredible, that’s why we are so lucky.”

Although there were plenty of items lost in the fire Love knows the trophies and medals can be replaced, but it’s the more personal items he’s been thinking about. “I keep hoping to find a letter from Arnold [Palmer],” he said. “It’s the little things you miss.”

