GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Jessica and Nelly Korda made Solheim Cup history Friday morning, becoming the first pair of sisters to team in the matches. And they did so successfully, winning, 6 and 4, in the foursomes session. But they won't be partnered in the afternoon fourballs.

U.S. captain Juli Inkster split up the two for the better-ball session, in a bid to spark Lexi Thompson and Brittany Alomare, who teamed in the morning and lost.

Inkster and European captain Catriona Matthew both cleared their benches. All 12 players from both teams will make first-day appearances. That includes American Danielle Kang.

Kang became a pre-tournament focus with her quotes saying the Solheim Cup was a chance to “take souls,” make opponents “cry” and “crush” the other team. It fired up European media. When Kang stepped up to the first tee, she waved for the crowd to make more noise. They obliged . . . and nobody booed.

Here's a look at the Day 1 fourballs (all times ET):

Match 1, 7:40AM: Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas (U.S.) vs. Suzann Pettersen and Anne van Dam (EUR)

Match 2, 7:55AM: Ally McDonald and Angel Yin (U.S.) vs. Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall (EUR)

Match 3, 8:10AM: Nelly Korda and Brittany Altomare (U.S.) vs. Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz (EUR)

Match 4, 8:25AM: Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson (U.S.) vs. Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law (EUR)