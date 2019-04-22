Phil Mickelson’s calves are just one thing that have caught attention on his social media platforms as of late, and now more pros are taking notes and wanting to get in on the action.

Bryson DeChambeau took to his Instagram Monday to challenge Phil to a calf-off in his new home gym by doing the classic “point the toe, pull the toe” Phil calf exercise on a weighted calf machine.

We’ll see if Lefty responds to DeChambeau’s challenge, but our guess is he (and his calves) will rise (get it) to the occasion.