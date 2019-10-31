Defending champ Schauffele not slowed by flu at WGC-HSBC

Xander Schauffele isn't letting illness slow down his title defense at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Schauffele outlasted Tony Finau in a playoff to win last year in Shanghai, and last week he tied for 10th at the Zozo Championship. But the days in between starts did not go well for the four-time PGA Tour champ, who arrived in China while battling the flu.

"You hear from my voice, I'm a little out of it," Schauffele told reporters. "I didn't play in the pro-am. I didn't play any practice round."

That lack of practice didn't affect Schauffele in the opening round, where he shot a 6-under 66 to move into a tie for third, two shots behind leader Haotong Li. His round included nine birdies, highlighted by a stretch of six birdies in eight holes on his outward nine.

Schauffele told reporters his goal for the day was simply to "hit it anywhere on the green" in order to get his round underway, but his opener became another example of beware the injured (or ill) golfer.

"Maybe I should just keep my flu going, and if I can rattle off a 66 every day, I think that would be enough," he said. "I think a couple more nights of sleep, I'll be in better shape. But it was a dream start with what things were looking like."

More articles like this
Golf Central

Fitzpatrick hoping to turn close calls into win in China

BY Will Gray  — 

Five times a runner-up in the last year, Matthew Fitzpatrick is hoping to snag an elusive trophy this week in China.
Golf Central

Rory surges into WGC mix with back-nine blitz

BY Will Gray  — 

Rory McIlroy got off to a slow start but rallied to move into contention with an opening 67 in China.
Golf Central

Ten years after amazing photo, Li beats Lefty by 7

BY Jason Crook  — 

While in town to play the WGC-HSBC Champions 10 years ago, Phil Mickelson met Haotong Li, then a junior golfer, and posed for an incredible photo that was tweeted out Thursday.