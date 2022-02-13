It took seven years for someone to follow up Francesco Molinari's ace on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale – with Sam Ryder doing so on Saturday – but it only took 20 hours this time before someone said, "hold my beer."

That someone was Carlos Ortiz and once again, 20,000 of golf's rowdiest spectators let go of their beers from No. 16's grandstand on Sunday when the 30-year-old Mexican holed the second ace of the WM Phoenix Open's weekend. Ortiz kept the party going, making another eagle on the short, par-4 17th. Having started on the back nine, he was 6 under on the day at the point. Ortiz bogeyed the 18th, however, and was seven shots off the lead at the turn.

In '97, Steve Stricker claimed the second hole-in-one of the tournament just one day after Tiger Woods' iconic moment.

You know what they say, history repeats itself, and though it took 25 years for history to double up on the 16th, Ryder, Ortiz and the 40,000 people crammed in the coliseum's grandstand gave the golf world two highlights to remember.