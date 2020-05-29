Despite revised state order, PGA Tour will keep Colonial closed to the public

Despite a revised state order that would allow fans to attend next month’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, the PGA Tour plans to proceed without fans for at least the first four events when play resumes.

“The PGA Tour’s primary focus continues to be the health and well-being of all involved with our tournaments and the communities in which we play,” a statement from the Tour read. “We plan to resume play at the Charles Schwab Challenge with the event – and the three to immediately follow – closed to the general public.”

Where that possible return for fans could occur remains unclear following news on Thursday that the John Deere Classic, which had been the fifth event on the revised scheduled, has been canceled for 2020. According to numerous sources, a replacement event is being organized in Columbus, Ohio, which would give the Tour a two-week run in the area, with the Memorial scheduled for July 16-19.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday revised an order that now allows spectators at outdoor events up to 25 percent of a venue’s capacity.

The Tour continues to evaluate the possibility of fans returning to events but challenges remain. One of the reasons for the John Deere Classic’s cancellation was that under current Illinois regulations gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed.

“Beyond the first four events, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state government agencies and leading medical experts in order to determine the appropriate point and time to welcome back our fans in some capacity,” the Tour’s statement read.