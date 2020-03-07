Despite SXSW cancellation, WGC-Match Play remains on schedule

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play remains on schedule despite the recent cancellation of another high-profile event in Austin, Texas.

As the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., Austin mayor Steve Adler declared a local state of disaster on Friday, the same day that the South by Southwest conference, scheduled for March 13-22, was canceled for the first time in 34 years. The conference, which attracted 400,000-plus visitors from more than 100 countries last year, brings together multiple industries, including tech, media and sports, and also includes major film and music festivals.

Last year, SXSW pumped $356 million into Austin's economy.

"We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation," SXSW organizers said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour continues to monitor the situation as the WGC-Match Play, slated for the following week (March 25-29) at Austin Country Club, draws near and other tournaments continue as scheduled.

In a statement sent to GolfChannel.com, the Tour reiterated its statement from last week, when it said it will continue to review “updates from the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization,” and that the safety of players, employees, fans and volunteers is the “No. 1 priority.”

It added that protocols will be established at the Match Play to "promote the health and safety of our fans and constituents who will be on site later this month." That includes additional hand-sanitizer stations at all restrooms and high-traffic areas, sanitizing wipes in all hospitality locations and allowing fans to bring their own hand sanitizer.

"The championship is also ensuring thorough cleaning practices with disinfectant in restrooms and food-vending areas each night, and reinforcing with staff and volunteers to be extra vigilant with regards to personal hygiene (hand washing with soap and water 20 seconds or more, covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, etc.)," the statement added.

"Furthermore, fans should be aware that – out of an overabundance of caution – some players may decline to sign autographs at the event. This is out of respect for the health and well-being of all involved, and the PGA Tour and its players greatly appreciate your understanding."