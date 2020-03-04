Augusta National monitoring coronavirus; Masters moving forward as scheduled

Getty Images

Amid the continued spread of coronavirus, Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday announced that the Masters Tournament and its preceding events, the Augusta National Women's Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, will go on as planned.

In a letter signed by chairman Fred Ridley, the club said it is "not only monitoring the situation closely, but also consulting with relevant experts, including the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia Department of Public Health and local authorities."

"As a result of this collaboration, and based upon our knowledge of the situation at this time, we are proceeding as scheduled for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament."

The statement comes one week after the PGA of America announced that it was monitoring the situation in San Francisco, site of this year's PGA Championship at Harding Park, and two day afters the PGA Tour released a corona-related statement of its own

On Wednesday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, world No. 1 Rory McIlroy was asked to comment on the International Olympic Committee's recent confirmation that this summer's Tokyo Olympics will in fact be conducted as scheduled.

“It's something that we're trying to stay on top of,” he said. “It’s something that if the organizers and the Olympic Committee believe it's safe enough that athletes can go and compete in the Games, then you have to take their word for it."

The Augusta National Women's Amateur is scheduled for April 1-4, with the DCP Finals taking place April 5, and the 84th Masters Tournament set for April 9-12.

Tiger Woods is the defending champion at the year's first major.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Google Earth image: New service road at Augusta

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

A Google Earth image of Augusta National appears to show a new service road behind the par-5 13th hole.
Golf Central

Swirly winds at 12 cause final-round drama

BY Will Gray  — 

It’s the heart of Amen Corner, the place where swirling winds and towering pines can play tricks on even the most talented players. And Sunday, the 12th hole at Augusta National went a long way toward deciding the winner of the 83rd Masters.
Golf Central

Woods on almost-injury: 'Accidents happen'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods narrowly avoided injury Friday at the Masters after a GBI special agent slipped in the mud and nearly wiped out Woods in the process.