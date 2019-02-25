After adding another WGC trophy to his collection, Dustin Johnson has become the betting favorite for the season's first major.

Johnson was listed last week at 14/1 to win the Masters at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, but that was before he dominated the field at the WGC-Mexico Championship en route to a five-shot win. Now Johnson is listed at 10/1, making him the outright betting favorite six weeks before players head down Magnolia Lane.

Johnson has finished inside the top 10 in each of his last three Masters appearances, although he famously withdrew in 2017 after injuring his back on the eve of the opening round. That year he had won three times before the Masters, including a win in Mexico City. Sunday's victory was Johnson's second of 2019.

Here's a look at the latest odds via Westgate:

10/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

14/1: Justin Thomas

16/1: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

18/1: Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau

20/1: Jason Day

25/1: Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau

30/1: Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood

40/1: Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman

50/1: Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay

60/1: Henrik Stenson, Gary Woodland, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Webb Simpson

80/1: Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Smith, Cameron Champ

100/1: Ian Poulter, Branden Grace, Alex Noren, Kevin Kisner, Charley Hoffman, Haotong Li, Zach Johnson, Danny Willett