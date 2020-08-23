Dustin Johnson ‘very proud’ to reclaim world No. 1 after Northern Trust win

NORTON, Mass. – Dustin Johnson became the latest player to ascend to world No. 1 following his victory Sunday at The Northern Trust.

Johnson’s blowout win at TPC Boston was enough to vault him from fourth to first in the latest world rankings, leapfrogging Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

It’s the latest shakeup at the top of the rankings, as Johnson became the fifth player to reach No. 1 this year. That’s the most to claim the top spot in a single calendar year since the ranking started in 1986.

“It’s something that I’m very proud of, to be No. 1 in the world, and I’d like to stay there for a little while,” Johnson said. “It’s been jumping around a bunch here the last few months, but the last time I was No. 1, I think I stayed there for quite some time, and that’s another goal of mine – to see how long I can stay at No. 1.”

Johnson last held the top ranking in May 2019, when he was unseated by Brooks Koepka. Overall, Johnson has been No. 1 for a total of 91 weeks, the fifth-most all time. The only American with more weeks at No. 1 is Tiger Woods, with 683.

