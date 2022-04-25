Early 2022 PGA Championship field: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson listed

With the PGA Championship at Southern Hills less than a month away, the early field is listed.
Tiger Woods, who said following his final round at the Masters that he was undecided if he'll play anything "in-between" The Open, is still listed as part of the initial field. Woods won the PGA at Southern Hills in 2007.
Phil Mickelson, the major's defending champion who has been absent from the sport — and the public eye — since February following controversial comments, is still listed in the field. However, his agent, Steve Loy, told golfchannel.com Monday that even though he filed an entry to play, Mickelson "currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play." Loy also added, "Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open."
As the field is not yet set and stone, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are still listed. DeChambeau underwent wrist surgery a week after the Masters and is expected to miss the PGA. English is recovering from hip surgery and has been out since February. When he withdrew from the Masters, he said he looks forward to returning "soon."
The full field will be finalized on May 9 and will include the top 70 players who collect the most PGA Championship points through the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, along with the top-20 finishers from the 2022 PGA Professional Championship.
Here’s a list of the current field:
- Abraham Ancer
- Adria Arnaus
- Alex Beach
- Rich Beem
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Brandon, Bingaman
- Richard Bland
- Michael Block
- Matt, Borchert
- Keegan, Bradley,
- Ryan Brehm
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Alex Cejka
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- John Daly
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Dickinson
- Jason Dufner
- Harris English
- Tim Feenstra
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Viktor Hovland,
- Austin Hurt
- Sungjae Im
- Colin Inglis
- Nic Ishee,
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson,
- Jared Jones
- Matt Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Martin Kaymer
- Kim, Chan
- Joohyung Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Min Woo Lee
- Luke List
- Davis Love III
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Sean McCarty,
- Rory McIlroy
- Kyle Mendoza
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Jesse Mueller
- Dylan Newman
- Joaquin Niemann
- Shaun Norris
- Zac Oakley
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Oritz
- Ryan Palmer
- Mito Pereira
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Jon Rham
- Chad Ramey
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Hudson Swafford
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Ryan Vermeer
- Jimmy Walker
- Shawn Warren
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Wyatt Worthington II
- Y.E. Yang
- Will Zalatoris