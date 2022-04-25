Early 2022 PGA Championship field: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson listed

With the PGA Championship at Southern Hills less than a month away, the early field is listed.

Tiger Woods, who said following his final round at the Masters that he was undecided if he'll play anything "in-between" The Open, is still listed as part of the initial field. Woods won the PGA at Southern Hills in 2007.

Phil Mickelson, the major's defending champion who has been absent from the sport — and the public eye — since February following controversial comments, is still listed in the field. However, his agent, Steve Loy, told golfchannel.com Monday that even though he filed an entry to play, Mickelson "currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play." Loy also added, "Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open."

As the field is not yet set and stone, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are still listed. DeChambeau underwent wrist surgery a week after the Masters and is expected to miss the PGA. English is recovering from hip surgery and has been out since February. When he withdrew from the Masters, he said he looks forward to returning "soon."

The full field will be finalized on May 9 and will include the top 70 players who collect the most PGA Championship points through the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, along with the top-20 finishers from the 2022 PGA Professional Championship.

Here’s a list of the current field: