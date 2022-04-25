×

Early 2022 PGA Championship field: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson listed

Getty Images

With the PGA Championship at Southern Hills less than a month away, the early field is listed. 

Tiger Woods, who said following his final round at the Masters that he was undecided if he'll play anything "in-between" The Open, is still listed as part of the initial field. Woods won the PGA at Southern Hills in 2007.

Phil Mickelson, the major's defending champion who has been absent from the sport — and the public eye — since February following controversial comments, is still listed in the field. However, his agent, Steve Loy, told golfchannel.com Monday that even though he filed an entry to play, Mickelson "currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play." Loy also added, "Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open."

As the field is not yet set and stone, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are still listed. DeChambeau underwent wrist surgery a week after the Masters and is expected to miss the PGA. English is recovering from hip surgery and has been out since February. When he withdrew from the Masters, he said he looks forward to returning "soon." 

The full field will be finalized on May 9 and will include the top 70 players who collect the most PGA Championship points through the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, along with the top-20 finishers from the 2022 PGA Professional Championship.

Here’s a list of the current field: 

  1. Abraham Ancer
  2. Adria Arnaus
  3. Alex Beach
  4. Rich Beem
  5. Daniel Berger
  6. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  7. Brandon, Bingaman 
  8. Richard Bland
  9. Michael Block
  10. Matt, Borchert
  11. Keegan, Bradley, 
  12. Ryan Brehm
  13. Dean Burmester
  14. Sam Burns
  15. Patrick Cantlay 
  16. Paul Casey
  17. Alex Cejka 
  18. Cameron Champ
  19. Stewart Cink
  20. Tyler Collet
  21. Corey Conners
  22. John Daly
  23. Cam Davis 
  24. Jason Day 
  25. Bryson DeChambeau
  26. Paul Dickinson
  27. Jason Dufner 
  28. Harris English 
  29. Tim Feenstra
  30. Tony Finau 
  31. Matt Fitzpatrick
  32. Rickie Fowler 
  33. Tommy Fleetwood
  34. Sergio Garcia 
  35. Lucas Glover 
  36. Talor Gooch
  37. Padraig Harrington
  38. Tyrrell Hatton
  39. Lucas Herbert 
  40. Garrick Higgo
  41. Harry Higgs
  42. Tom Hoge
  43. Nicolai Hojgaard
  44. Max Homa 
  45. Billy Horschel
  46. Rikuya Hoshino
  47. Viktor Hovland, 
  48. Austin Hurt
  49. Sungjae Im 
  50. Colin Inglis 
  51. Nic Ishee,
  52. Dustin Johnson
  53. Zach Johnson, 
  54. Jared Jones 
  55. Matt Jones 
  56. Takumi Kanaya 
  57. Martin Kaymer 
  58. Kim, Chan 
  59. Joohyung Kim 
  60. Si Woo Kim 
  61. Ryosuke Kinoshita 
  62. Chris Kirk 
  63. Kevin Kisner 
  64. Brooks Koepka 
  65. Jason Kokrak
  66. Matt Kuchar
  67. Min Woo Lee
  68. Luke List 
  69. Davis Love III
  70. Shane Lowry 
  71. Robert MacIntyre
  72. Hideki Matsuyama 
  73. Sean McCarty, 
  74. Rory McIlroy 
  75. Kyle Mendoza 
  76. Shaun Micheel 
  77. Phil Mickelson 
  78. Francesco Molinari
  79. Collin Morikawa 
  80.  Jesse Mueller
  81. Dylan Newman
  82. Joaquin Niemann
  83. Shaun Norris 
  84. Zac Oakley
  85. Louis Oosthuizen
  86. Carlos Oritz
  87. Ryan Palmer
  88. Mito Pereira
  89. Thomas Pieters 
  90. Ian Poulter 
  91. Seamus Power 
  92. Paul Casey 
  93. Jon Rham 
  94. Chad Ramey
  95.  Patrick Reed
  96. Justin Rose 
  97. Xander Schauffele
  98. Scottie Scheffler 
  99. Adam Scott  
  100. Webb Simpson 
  101. Vijay Singh
  102. Cameron Smith 
  103. J.J. Spaun 
  104. Jordan Spieth  
  105. Henrik Stenson  
  106. Sepp Straka 
  107. Kevin Streelman
  108. Hudson Swafford 
  109. Justin Thomas 
  110. Erik van Rooyen
  111. Harold Varner III 
  112. Ryan Vermeer  
  113. Jimmy Walker 
  114. Shawn Warren 
  115. Bubba Watson 
  116. Lee Westwood 
  117. Bernd Wiesberger 
  118. Matthew Wolff 
  119. Gary Woodland 
  120. Tiger Woods
  121. Wyatt Worthington II
  122. Y.E. Yang 
  123. Will Zalatoris

More articles like this
Golf Central

Spieth: Good chance for slam at Southern Hills

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Fresh off his victory Sunday at the RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth has injected life back into his own career Grand Slam discussion.
Golf Central

Bryson to have surgery on fractured hand

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Bryson DeChambeau will have surgery on his left hand, which he injured in February, according to his management team.
News & Opinion

Punch Shot: Who will win 2022's men's majors?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

In this edition of Punch Shot, our GolfChannel.com writers offer up their picks for each of the four men's major tournaments in 2022.