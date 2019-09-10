Empire State Building lit up in honor of Palmer's 90th birthday

The golf world honored Arnold Palmer Tuesday, on what would have been his 90th birthday.

But much like Palmer's life, the tributes weren't only confined to golf. One of the most famous buildings in the world also joined in on the celebration.

The Empire State Building was lit up red, yellow, white and green, Arnie's signature colors, on Tuesday night in New York City.

“My dad always said it was the greatest privilege to give back when possible, and the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation is a testament to that,” said Amy Palmer Saunders, Palmer’s daughter and Chair of the Arnold Palmer companies and the Foundation. “That the Empire State Building is honoring his efforts with a lighting on what would have been his 90th birthday is a tremendous honor, and one that he would have enjoyed.”